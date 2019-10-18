FBI Toxicology Tests Find US Tourists Deaths in Dominican Republic Consistent With Natural Causes
The results of toxicology tests performed on tourists who died in the Dominican Republic in separate incidents this year are “consistent with natural causes,” according to media reports in the US and the Dominican Republic.
The FBI, which opened an investigation into the deaths this summer after Dominican authorities concluded the incidents were due to natural causes, delivered its report to Dominican authorities and the victims’ families as early as September, according to reports from Fox News and the Dominican Today website.
“The results of additional extensive toxicological tests conducted to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities (Dominican Republic),” reads a statement from the Office of Consular Affairs of the State Department as reported by Fox News. “Our condolences are with the families during this difficult time.”
The Fox report adds the FBI “handed over that information to the families of the people who died and Dominican Authorities on September 16.”
The Dominican Republic attorney general's office postponed a scheduled September 30 news conference on the findings, saying the office had received “incomplete” results from the FBI. Dominican Ministry of Tourism personnel did not respond immediately to TravelPulse.com’s request for comment.
In the wake of the tourist deaths and resulting questions regarding traveler safety and security in the Dominican Republic, travel agency groups and resort operators have sought to reassure consumers about the country’s safety.
The country lost 100,000 visitors between January and September of this year compared to 2018, blaming the decline on sensational media reports of the “unrelated” deaths.
In conjunction with the Apple Leisure Group, travAllianceMedia has established www.travFACTS.org, a website designed to analyze and correct erroneous media reports that could be damaging to tourist destinations worldwide.
