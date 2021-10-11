Fiji to Welcome Vaccinated International Travelers in December
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 11, 2021
The national airline of Fiji announced flights to the country would officially restart for fully vaccinated international travelers, starting on December 1.
Fiji Airways will welcome its first commercial flight from the United States since March 2020 when its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft begins operating service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Nadi, Fiji.
The Los Angeles to Nadi service will operate daily, while flights between San Francisco and Nadi will take place five times a week and the carrier will connect Honolulu to Fiji twice a week on its Boeing 737 MAX.
Government officials said Fiji is on track to have the entire working population vaccinated by November. The airline will adjust its planned flight schedules if areas of the country remain closed for international travel on December 1.
“After almost two years of no tourism, we cannot wait to welcome back international travelers from 1st December and greet them with our famous Fijian hospitality,” Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said. “We can finally give our American friends a big bula welcome onboard our aircraft and safely transport them to a well-deserved vacation in paradise.”
“We fully support the health protocols and travel framework laid out by the Fijian Government for safety of Fijians and visitors alike,” Viljoen continued. “In addition to the measures announced, we have our Travel Ready program to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and customers, which includes mask-wearing at all appropriate times on board our aircraft and at the airport.”
To celebrate the return of service, Fiji Airways is teaming with luxury resorts across the country to offer exclusive package holidays at prices up to 45 percent less than 2019 rates, including the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island.
Four nights at the Sofitel Fiji Resort for a family of four, including return flights with Fiji Airways, accommodation, all meals, transfers and more, will start from $3,499.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Fiji
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS