Find Romance in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit
Whether your relationship needs rekindling or not, a recent study revealed that travel enhances romance. Traveling with a significant other allows for couples to spend quality time together, experience something new with one another and reignite romance, among many other benefits.
There are several dreamy destinations to visit with a loved one, but couples are sure to find romance during a vacation to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.
To start, there are endless amounts of romantic resorts to choose from in this area, from larger adult-only all-inclusive properties to smaller, quaint boutique options. Most of the hotels and resorts are located beachfront, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre Mountains.
No matter which resort you choose to call home for your vacation, there are a number of exciting excursions to choose from in the Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area. And what better way to reignite a spark than by trying something new together?
Whether it’s strolling hand in hand along the Malecon, horseback riding on the beach or enjoying a quiet dinner and cocktails on an evening catamaran cruise, you’ll be feeling the love in no time.
There are also several authentic fishing villages and charming towns to explore together. Bucerias is the place to go for a laidback day or some beach time, and Yelapa is ideal for a lush hike or a snorkeling session. Try delicious seafood at one of the many restaurants in Sayulita, located just north of Punta Mita.
Those who prefer to enjoy lazy days filled with complete relaxation can park near the pool or on the beach and soak in the sun while they wait for their spa appointment—nothing says romance quite like a couples massage.
The constant year-round warm weather makes it an ideal spot to visit at any time, and you’ll be able to enjoy sunny days and evenings filled with pleasant temps and tropical breezes.
To top it off, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit boast some of the best sunsets around, providing couples with a perfect backdrop during a candlelight dinner on the beach.
From the moment you step foot in this enchanting destination, you’ll understand why it’s the place to be to find romance.
