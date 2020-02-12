New Poll Says Travel Enhances Romance
Features & Advice Apple Vacations Rich Thomaselli February 12, 2020
Add yet another reason to the gazillions of reasons why travel is so important: it enhances relationships and triggers more romance.
According to a new poll, 61 percent of people who have gone on vacation with a significant other say they did so to help save their relationship.
The study of 2,000 Americans was conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Apple Vacations.
According to the poll, the top five reasons for a vacation with a partner were:
—To spend more quality time with significant other: 72 percent
—To experience something new with partner: 72 percent
—To see a part of the world never seen before: 66 percent
—To go on an adventure: 63 percent
—To reignite the romance: 61 percent
And the top five ways to turn up the romance while on your trip were:
—Giving compliments: 48 percent
—Showering with affection: 47 percent
—Going out on a planned date: 43 percent
—Holding the door: 43 percent
—Buying gifts: 42 percent
To achieve those goals, Anna Maria Addesso, Marketing Director for Apple Vacations, says to choose the right resort, especially an all-inclusive.
“Many resorts offer romantic amenities such as dinner for two on the beach, couples massages and mimosa breakfasts in bed,” she said. “For even more excitement, book a tour together and immerse yourselves in the destination. It’s very easy to add any of these options to your vacation and surprise your loved one.”
No surprise, Americans tend to experience more romantic vibes when on vacation with their significant other, compared to their normal routine.
In fact, 41 percent responded that they thought their partner would propose marriage while on a trip together. Of those 41 percent, some 80 percent had their suspicions confirmed.
