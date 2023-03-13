Finland Opens Applications for Unique Masterclass in Happiness
Mia Taylor March 13, 2023
Masterclasses are known for offering an opportunity to hone your skills in everything from investing, and writing, to cooking and business management. And typically, these classes are led by individuals who are renowned for their expertise in the subject area.
So, it stands to reason that Finland, a country long known for having some of the happiest residents on Earth, would decide to get in on the action and offer a “Masterclass of Happiness."
Yes, you read that right—the country is offering its services in making us all happier individuals.
Visit Finland has just announced that it is seeking applications from around the world for its upcoming “Masterclass of Happiness.” Ten lucky participants will be chosen for an opportunity to travel to Finland for in-person coaching on how to find their inner happens.
Now get your pens ready, because here are the key details:
—Applications will be accepted for only a few more weeks—through April 2 to be exact.
—The master class will take place in June 2023 (so clear your calendars).
For those not up to speed on all things Finland, it's important to understand the immense value of this opportunity. Finland, after all, has been named the world’s happiest country for five consecutive years by the World Happiness Report. and now, bless their hearts, Finland wants to share its secret sauce with the rest of the world.
Finland will be the first country to ever host its own masterclass. And the lucky individuals chosen to take part and visit Finland will be connected with expert coaches who will provide guidance on leading a balanced way of life that promotes happiness the “Finnish way.” The coaching will cover four key themes: nature and lifestyle; health and balance; design and everyday, and food and wellbeing.
Here are more key details for eager applicants.
—The masterclass will be held June 12 through June 15, 2023, at the Kuru Resort in Finland.
—Those chosen to participate will arrive in Finland on June 11 and depart on June 16
—The four-day class will be totally free of charge.
—Visit Finland will also cover travel expenses to and from Finland
Also, key to note, applicants can apply individually or with one other person. (So feel free to enlist your bestie, your boyfriend, your husband, you name it.) Here is the application link.
Oh, and as for the Kuru Resort where all this happiness education will take place? Think luxe natural setting surrounded by fragrant pine forests and breathtaking views in Finnish Lakeland. Each guest will stay in a villa that has been designed from the ground up with nature in mind. (One would expect no less from the nature-conscious Finland.) Each villa also includes its own spa and sauna.
Sounds like the perfect way to kick off your newfound happiness. Have you started your application yet?
