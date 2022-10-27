Five Wheelchair Accessible Travel Destinations in Latin America
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes October 27, 2022
In Latin America, wheelchair-bound travelers or those with limited mobility can find facilities to suit their needs in the most popular tourist sites, such as the heights of Machu Picchu in Peru or the Iguazu Falls on the border between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, among other destinations.
These are some of the most important places where travelers in wheelchairs can enjoy the nature and culture of different sites of Latin America.
Machu Picchu, Peru
To get to these ruins travelers have to go up a steep climb to the heights of the Andes mountains, but for people in wheelchairs that is not a problem because the company Wheel the World offers tours in which visitors use a special steel and aluminum chair that allows them to climb the mountain and enjoy the path until reaching the sacred city of the Incas.
A four-day itinerary tour combines cultural and natural sites and includes adapted biking, a visit to Ollantaytambo on a Joelette Wheelchair (all-terrain), and a Cusco city tour. In addition, there is a wide choice of accommodations in accessible rooms and support for special requirements.
Wheel the World offers services in more than 160 destinations around the world with expert support that makes the experience unique for travelers needing to use wheelchairs.
Iguazu Falls, Argentina
Considered one of the new Seven Wonders of the World, this stunning location allows wheelchair users to tour the tourist area along the Argentine National Park.
The area boasts more than 8,700 yards of walkways and trails that wheelchair-bound visitors use to reach the best viewing point of the iconic Devil's Throat. The path is supported by railings and ramps to make the route more friendly.
Los Copihues, Chile
This is an extraordinary forest that wheelchair-bound travelers can enjoy thanks to the Chilean government's Forest Therapy program which allows them to live a fabulous experience in the middle of lush nature.
The inclusive Los Copihues trail has wheelchair-accessible paths that allow travelers to experience the bark of trees, and the textures of leaves, and admire the biodiversity of this protected area where the famous Cerro ñielol Natural Monument and Villarrica National Park are located.
Costa Rica
This wonderful Central American country is one of the nations that has developed the most inclusive destinations in Latin America thanks to an important initiative promoted by the government.
Visitors in wheelchairs can find many exclusive facilities for their needs with which they can make tours of fabulous places such as the Poás Volcano, Manuel Antonio Park, and Caraca, sites of enormous biodiversity.
The natural parks of Costa Rica have special support from expert guides who, in addition to offering explanations about the area, help with the needs of this segment of tourism. Experiences include boating and hiking in national parks aboard Joelette wheelchairs.
Cancun, Mexico
This paradise of the Mexican Caribbean is another destination that wheelchair users can enjoy to the fullest, thanks to the services especially thought for their needs, from the airport to the hotels. There is a wide range of accommodation facilities for people with special needs. It includes the rental of equipment, ramps, and exclusive access to reach the beaches.
In addition, there are interesting options for tours to archeological sites, such as Chichén Itzá, an ancient Mayan city of extraordinary historical and cultural value, where people in wheelchairs have the opportunity to board buses with special facilities and expert guides who assist them during the day.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Cancun, Peru, Iguazu Falls, Costa Rica, Chile
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS