Florida Rolls Out New Attractions for Winter
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 28, 2021
VISIT FLORIDA, the Sunshine State’s primary tourism arm, is helping to roll out a series of new attractions, amenities and events designed to draw even more tourists this winter.
Here’s a look at just some of what VISIT FLORIDA is promoting.
—Take to the air – literally – with the ultimate thrill-seeker’s adventure at the new drop zone at Central Florida Skydiving.
—Daytona Beach is a lot more than just a spring break paradise. Hit the new Cars, Craft and Culture – The Ultimate Daytona Beach Trail Guide for interactive trails, including Daytona’s role in developing the motorsports industry.
—Bring the kids to the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park, only at LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind.
—SeaWorld Orlando’s first launch coaster, Ice Breaker, will boast the steepest vertical drop in Florida when it opens in February of 2022.
—A month later, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster.
—Speaking of coasters, Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park opened Jurassic World VelociCoaster already.
—Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration began in October and lasts through the end of 2022.
—Everglades National Park will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2022. As part of the celebration, a new four-building, 24-unit Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant and Flamingo Visitor Centre are scheduled to open in January.
—The Hillsboro Beach Resort, a luxe, coastal-inspired oasis on Millionaire’s Mile in Boca Raton, is one of a handful of new properties already open.
