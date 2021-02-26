Legoland Florida Announces Upcoming Peppa Pig Theme Park
Laurie Baratti February 26, 2021
The Legoland Florida Resort has just announced the imminent introduction of a standalone theme park dedicated to the popular preschool animated TV series ‘Peppa Pig’, according to the Associated Press.
Park officials said yesterday that the new park will be separately ticketed from the main Legoland theme park, though located nearby. Annual passes to the Peppa Pig theme park will be offered as single-park memberships or as part of multi-park passes that also provide admission to the Legoland theme park and water park.
The upcoming Peppa Pig theme park is set to include rides and interactive attractions, themed playscapes, water-play areas and live shows, according to officials. Of course, fans and their families will also be able to meet Peppa and her friends in person. Further details on the planned park’s rides and attractions are expected to be announced this summer.
Merlin Entertainments, the owner of Legoland, filed plans with state and local officials in 2020 for adding about 4.5 acres to its resort in central Florida. Concept designs for the new park depicted at least six rides or attractions and another large structure, thought to perhaps be a restaurant.
The new Peppa Pig theme park is set to operate through a licensing agreement with Hasbro, which actually owns the animated character. The park is slated to open sometime in 2022.
Since its debut in 2011, Legoland Florida has expanded several times, opening its onsite first hotel in 2015, launching the offsite Legoland Beach Retreat in 2017 and unveiling the Pirate Island Hotel in 2020.
For more information, visit peppapigthemepark.com/florida.
