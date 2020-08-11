Florida’s Creative New COVID-19 Campaign Aims to Keep Tourism Open
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 11, 2020
The Sunshine State has just launched a campaign called ‘Keep Florida Open’, aimed at supporting the state’s tourism businesses even as COVID-19 new infection rates remain high.
Designed and donated by creative agency LOMBARDO of West Palm Beach, the campaign leverages a striking set of stylish visuals, cleverly combined with key safety messages, that remind residents and visitors of the steps that they can take toward supporting health and safety in their communities.
That, in turn, will work to help keep businesses viable, speed economic recovery, and local recreational, tourism and hospitality offerings open for everyone to enjoy responsibly.
“About 50 percent of Florida’s economy is supported by small businesses,” said Rita Lombardo, Principal at LOMBARDO. “As an agency, we knew we had to step up on behalf of our communities.” She continued, “As we join with partners to help share the message, we’re excited to help set the stage for righting the ship. Small businesses need our help right now.”
Campaign assets depict colorful, vibrant illustrations of people enjoying a Florida-centric lifestyle and partaking in healthy activities while simultaneously practicing basic preventive health measures, showing that combining summer fun and public safety is not as hard as some people seem to think! Campaign materials have been created in both Spanish and English.
The ‘Keep Florida Open’ initiative has launched in several of Florida’s major cities, and has been adopted by some key economic industry partners and destination marketing organizations.
Major media partners have also placed campaign signage on digital billboards all along the highway stretching from Miami to Palm Beach County.
To date, the following partners have signed on for the campaign: City of Kissimmee and Kissimmee CVB, City of Miramar, South Fort Walton Beach, Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches and more than 100 small businesses.
On the ‘Keep Florida Open’ website, any business or organization that wishes to participate and spread the message even further can utilize the resources online, or submit for a free Campaign Toolkit containing such assets as artwork and messaging suitable for print ads, signs, emails, social media and press materials— all of which can be customized with their own destination branding, upon request.
For more information, visit keepfloridaopen.com.
