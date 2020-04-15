Folks Can Now Virtually Tour an Ancient Egyptian Tomb
April 15, 2020
As self-quarantine continues, the Egyptian Tourist Board is offering free virtual tours of the 5,000-year-old tomb of Queen Meresankh III that viewers can take from the comfort of their own homes.
The Egyptian Tourist Board has offered four virtual tours of historic Egyptian sites. While it is hard to substitute seeing some of the greatest wonders of the world in person, Harvard University was able to create the next best thing with 3D modeling.
The tour begins at the entrance of the tomb, where viewers can click various tabs to learn more about key features in the tomb. In this section, viewers can find funerary monuments, statues carved into the walls and murals depicting Queen Meresankh III, her parents and hundreds of servants bearing offerings for the royal family.
From there, viewers can delve deeper into the tombs to explore Meresankh’s burial chamber, where American archeologist George Andrew Reisner found her black granite sarcophagus in 1927.
To make exploring easier, viewers can click a tab in the lower-left corner to see a rotatable 3D model of the tomb.
Other tours visit the Coptic Red Monastery in Upper Egypt, the Ben Ezra Synagogue and the off-limits Mosque-Madrassa of Sultan Barquq.
