Last updated: 02:01 PM ET, Mon March 14 2022

France Lifts Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Donald Wood March 14, 2022

Strasbourg, France
Strasbourg, France. (photo via Lauren Bowman)

Many of the coronavirus-related restrictions put in place in France during the pandemic were lifted on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, international travelers and domestic visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor spaces, such as restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters, fairs and more.

“We got used to these restrictions and complicated protocols so we will enjoy work more now,” Parisian restaurant owner Laurent Negre told The AP. “So it’s good news.”

In addition to lifting vaccine mandates, France revealed all facial covering requirements for schools, businesses and offices have been lifted. Masks are still mandatory on public transportation and at hospitals and other health facilities.

Hospitals and nursing homes will still require unvaccinated visitors to show proof of a negative test or recent recovery.

Government officials in France announced the decision to lift existing COVID-19 protocols earlier this month due to the improving situation in hospitals and weeks of steady decline in infections.

As coronavirus cases continue to drop and travel restrictions loosen across the world, Air France announced it would begin additional seasonal service to New York City on March 27. France’s national carrier will fly a daily route between Orly Airport in Paris and John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC.

