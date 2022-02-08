France to Drop COVID Testing for Vaccinated International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood February 08, 2022
France will reportedly announce next week that current coronavirus testing protocols for fully vaccinated international travelers arriving in the country will be lifted.
According to Local France, local media outlets are reporting that government officials will formally reveal the COVID-related changes for travelers who received an approved vaccine next week.
Currently, vaccinated tourists arriving in France from other European Union and Schengen Zone countries do not need to present a negative test. Visitors from the United States, Canada and other non-EU nations must show a negative test taken within 48 hours.
Unvaccinated travelers from countries on France’s orange list, which encompasses most nations outside the EU and Schengen Zone, are only permitted to enter for essential reasons and must present a negative test taken 48 hours before departure.
While the changes will make travel to France easier for vaccinated tourists, the current regulations for unvaccinated visitors are expected to remain the same. Last week, the country also relaxed the rules on UK arrivals by requiring a negative test taken 48 hours before departure.
Once in France, all travelers will need a vaccine pass to access venues such as bars, cafes, ski lifts and long-distance trains. Booster shots will also be required to acquire the vaccine pass.
