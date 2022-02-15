Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Tue February 15 2022

Air France Adds Additional Seasonal Service to New York City

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 13, 2022

Air france Airplane (Photo via Air France)
Air France airplane. (photo via Air France)

As COVID-19 positive cases start to drop and travel restrictions loosen across the world, Air France says it will begin additional seasonal service to New York City on March 27.

The news was first reported by the aviation blog The Points Guy (TPG).

France’s national carrier will fly a daily route between Orly Airport in Paris and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

That will bring the daily total of flights from the New York area to Paris to seven, as Air France has service from NYC to Charles De Gaulle Airport as well.

In addition, TPG reported that Air France will resume five weekly flights between Charles De Gaulle and Dallas-Fort Worth, and season service between Charles De Gaulle and Denver will restart on May 4 with three weekly flights.

All totaled, Air France will certainly be doing its part to lift international travel out of its doldrums with almost 200 weekly flights from Paris to New York, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis,. San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

According to The Points Guy, the plethora of flights between the U.S. and Paris on Air France is a 20 percent increase over the volume of flights the airline carried in the summer of 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year that travel companies use as a gauge to chart its progress.

