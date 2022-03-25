Hawaii Officially Ends Safe Travels Program
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff March 25, 2022
Hawaii's governor David Ige has announced that the state's current emergency proclamation will expire on March 25, 2022.
The end of the proclamation means an end to the Safe Travels Hawaii program and the end of the state’s indoor mask requirement. However, the governor noted that the CDC and Dept. of Health continue to recommend mask use while indoors for certain populations.
The governor also noted that businesses have the right to create their own rules to ensure safety for both their customers and their workers.
Ige suggested that people in Hawaii can still protect themselves, their customers and employees with the following measures:
—Wear your mask if you feel the need to wear one, especially if you are unvaccinated, elderly, have underlying health conditions, or care for people at high risk of contracting severe COVID. Masks are also recommended if you are in a crowded setting.
—Stay up to date on the COVID vaccine, including a booster if you are eligible.
—And as always, stay home if you’re sick, and get tested if you’ve had contact with a COVID-positive individual or have COVID-like symptoms.
"This has been a long journey for all of us. Hawaii has had the fewest cases per capita in the country and the second lowest death rate in the country thanks to all of us pulling together as a community," read a statement from Ige. "Each one of you has contributed to protecting public health, revitalizing our economy and strengthening our communities."
