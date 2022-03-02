Hawaii to Lift Safe Travels Program Requirements
Hawaii announced the coronavirus-related restrictions associated with the Safe Travels program for domestic tourists visiting the state would be lifted on March 25.
United States citizens visiting Hawaii will no longer be required to create a Safe Travels account, show their COVID vaccination status or take a pre-travel test when visiting the state.
Governor David Ige said Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate remains in place until further notice and the changes to the Safe Travels program do not apply to international visitors, who still must show proof of vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within one day of travel.
“Safe Travels is one part of a multi-layer approach to COVID safety,” Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries said. “The program played a key role in keeping Hawaii's residents safe before vaccinations were widely available, and during the surges we've seen through this pandemic.”
“Bringing the Safe Travels program to a close reflects the progress we have made as a state, and Governor Ige's decision is a good balance of maintaining reasonable health precautions while reopening our society and economy,” De Fries continued.
Last month, Delta Air Lines announced it would add a trio of nonstop flights to Hawaii from three major U.S. cities. Starting November 19, the carrier will become the only commercial airline to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui, and Detroit to Honolulu. Then on December 17, Delta will also commence daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.
“The recovery of Hawaii's travel market and economy will be a gradual process, and HTA will continue to work diligently to educate visitors about the responsibility that they share with our residents to malama (care for) our home,” De Fries said.
