Hawaii Partners With Clear to Seamlessly Integrate Travelers’ COVID-19 Test Results
Destination & Tourism United Airlines Laurie Baratti February 11, 2021
Starting February 18, travelers on select United and Delta flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will test a new program, which allows them to register and carry their negative COVID-19 test results via Clear’s Health Pass app.
The integrated app capability is born out of a new partnership between the state of Hawaii and biometric ID platform Clear with the aim of creating a more seamless experience for those visiting the islands through Hawaii’s ‘Safe Travels’ pre-testing program, which allows arrivals to skip the standard 10-day quarantine requirement by presenting negative COVID-19 results from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.
Clear’s Health Pass is a free mobile app that’s already in use at select airports, stadiums and other large-scale venues, which securely links biometric identity verification with users’ relevant health data, such as COVID-19 test results and vaccination records. Individuals who test at over 30,000 participating labs can have their test results connected automatically to their Clear account, and the app can also help users find a testing site or provide at-home testing options.
Participation takes just a few steps: download the app, spend a few minutes enrolling in Clear’s Health Pass, securely link your test results and then present your QR code at the boarding gate. Those who pass boarding inspection will be issued a Clear wristband that entitles them to skip the entry examination upon arrival in Hawaii.
The new pilot program is "part of [an] ongoing effort to make it easier for customers traveling to Hawaii to spend more time enjoying their trip and less time waiting in lines," a United Airlines spokesperson told Travel + Leisure. "We believe testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel, and we'll continue to lead the way in rolling out solutions that are simple and safe, so our customers have what they need when they take their next trip with us."
A Delta spokesperson called the new pilot program, “one example of how we are exploring ways to integrate best-of solutions into our platforms for a seamless, stress-free experience for customers."
In a February 10 release announcing the partnership, Hawaii’s Governor David Ige expressed that, "Safe travel is important for our residents and visitors, and this pilot program is another step forward in achieving this goal."
For more information, visit clearme.com/healthpass.
