Hawaii Tightens Restrictions on the Islands
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli August 11, 2021
In the wake of rising COVID cases and the threat of the Delta variant, Hawaii on Tuesday announced it was tightening restrictions on the islands – but it would not curtail any entry requirements for visitors.
Gov. David Ige said that restaurant and bar capacity, previously at 75 percent, will be reduced to 50 percent effective immediately.
Hawaii is seeing a seven-day average of more than 500 cases a day, according to USA Today, and a test positivity rate of 7.25 percent. Those figures a month ago: 60 cases a day and a test positivity rate of 2.25 percent.
"We need to take action, and we need to take action now,” Ige said.
He called restaurants and bars high-risk activities and said social distancing will be required.
"There will be no mingling, and masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking,'' he said.
Ige said Hawaii is evaluating its Safe Travels program, which includes the most strict travel restrictions in the United States. Visitors must present a negative coronavirus test or be vaccinated to bypass the state's mandatory 10-day quarantine.
But as of now, there will be no changes for tourists coming to the islands.
"At this point and time we won’t be … making any specific changes to the Safe Travels program,'' Ige said, who noted that the number of COVID-19 cases among visitors is "relatively low,'' at 1 or 2 percent. The bulk of travel-related cases are from residents returning to the island with infections.
