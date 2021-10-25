Hawaii Tourism CEO 'Optimistic' and 'Encouraged' About Travel's Return
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 25, 2021
Hawaii's governor announced that the state would reopen to non-essential travelers on November 1, 2021, and the CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has released a statement welcoming visitors back, noting that travel to the islands is rebounding already.
"As we look toward the weeks ahead, we are encouraged by the signs of travel demand rebounding and vaccination rates improving. We are optimistic about the steady return of travel this holiday season, a cherished time for our family members to come back home and visitors to rejuvenate and spend time with their loved ones," wrote John De Fries, CEO of HTA.
De Fries also noted that HTA was monitoring the U.S.'s plans to reopen internationally, and he thanked those that postponed their trips.
"We thank everyone in Hawai‘i’s resilient hospitality industry for the sacrifices you continue to make to keep our community and guests safe," he said. "We also thank all of the travelers who postponed their vacations to Hawai‘i over the past two months for their understanding and patience during a time when the COVID-19 delta variant was surging in our community and putting a strain on our health care resources. It is assuring to see that Hawai‘i is now in a stronger position from a public health standpoint for vaccinated travelers to visit."
Travelers coming to the Islands are reminded that all visitors must follow the state's Covid protocols, including restrictions on indoor and outdoor capacity limits, wearing masks and social distancing while visiting.
Visitors can check the state's Safe Travels page for information on the latest protocols.
