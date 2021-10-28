Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Thu October 28 2021

Hawaii Travel: Honolulu Mayor Announces Plans to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 28, 2021

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that officials would lift many of the coronavirus-related restrictions on outdoor and indoor events, starting in November.

According to HawaiiNewsNow.com, Blangiardi said the city is moving forward with the eased travel restrictions on November 3 without the state’s blessing, but revealed all managed events will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, sans kids 12 and under who can’t yet get the shot.

Starting next Wednesday, large outdoor and indoor seated events will be able to move to 100 percent capacity, but all attendees must be fully vaccinated. They will also be required to wear masks and no food or beverages will be served.

“We are going in a separate direction,” Blangiardi said. “The state understands that and we have accepted full responsibility at the City and County. It’s a new acceptable norm. Our public health is top of mind, but the time has come for us to move forward.”

The mayor also announced that permitted attendance at indoor interactive events, such as weddings and funerals, will be 150 people starting on Wednesday and 300 by November 24.

Honolulu bars will also be able to serve alcohol through 2 a.m. or 4 a.m. local time, depending on their license, starting on November 3.

Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) President and CEO John De Fries released a statement on Mayor Blangiardi’s announcement:

“Mayor Blangiardi’s decision to ease indoor and outdoor venue capacity requirements on Oahu is welcomed news to our community and visitor industry. The timing will allow residents and businesses to more fully enjoy the holidays and is an important step toward our economic recovery and improving the overall experience of being in Hawaii during this festive time of year. We continue to encourage those who can get vaccinated to do so and for everyone to follow the recommended safety guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from others.”

