Hawaii Will Not Require Booster Shots for Travelers
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 08, 2022
Hawaii is not requiring travelers have booster shots as well as full vaccination to visit the Islands.
The state's Governor David Ige said that Hawaii will not change its Safe Travels program.
Individuals who received their primary COVID-19 vaccination series 14 days prior to arrival, or those who provide an acceptable negative pre-travel test, will continue to be exempt from the mandatory five-day quarantine.
“Today’s decision by Governor Ige strikes a good balance between protecting public health and safety and continuing the recovery of our economy which supports so many of our kamaaina families. While booster shots are not required to travel, we encourage visitors to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, wear their masks and travel responsibly throughout our islands,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO. “Many of Hawaii’s businesses and visitor industry partners continue to work diligently to get their employees vaccinated and boosted to ensure that we can continue to keep Hawaii safe and to be effective hosts to our visitors. We appreciate everyone taking personal responsibility to malama (care for) ourselves and one another.”
De Fries also showed appreciation for the visitor industry that has been working hard to keep travelers informed and prepared, including airlines, who have had to step up and pre-clear passengers.
The mandatory Safe Travels program remains in place, and travelers are considered up to date on the 14th day for vaccines that require two shots or for vaccines that require only one shot.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Sandals Royal Bahamian’s Grand Reopening After $55-Million Revamp
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS