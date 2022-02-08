Last updated: 07:03 PM ET, Tue February 08 2022

Hawaii Will Not Require Booster Shots for Travelers

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 08, 2022

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii is not changing Safe Travel program. (photo by Eric Bowman)

Hawaii is not requiring travelers have booster shots as well as full vaccination to visit the Islands.

The state's Governor David Ige said that Hawaii will not change its Safe Travels program.

Individuals who received their primary COVID-19 vaccination series 14 days prior to arrival, or those who provide an acceptable negative pre-travel test, will continue to be exempt from the mandatory five-day quarantine.

“Today’s decision by Governor Ige strikes a good balance between protecting public health and safety and continuing the recovery of our economy which supports so many of our kamaaina families. While booster shots are not required to travel, we encourage visitors to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, wear their masks and travel responsibly throughout our islands,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO. “Many of Hawaii’s businesses and visitor industry partners continue to work diligently to get their employees vaccinated and boosted to ensure that we can continue to keep Hawaii safe and to be effective hosts to our visitors. We appreciate everyone taking personal responsibility to malama (care for) ourselves and one another.”

De Fries also showed appreciation for the visitor industry that has been working hard to keep travelers informed and prepared, including airlines, who have had to step up and pre-clear passengers.

The mandatory Safe Travels program remains in place, and travelers are considered up to date on the 14th day for vaccines that require two shots or for vaccines that require only one shot.

Janeen Christoff
Half Dome, Yosemite National Park

New Data Suggests Domestic Travel Spending Could Reach $1.1...

France to Drop COVID Testing for Vaccinated International Travelers

Bermuda Streamlines COVID Protocols for International Arrivals

Brazil Authorizes Remote Work Visas

Dominica Launches New Destination Brand Identity

