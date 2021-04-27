Hong Kong, Singapore To Launch Air Travel Bubble
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 27, 2021
Hong Kong and Singapore, two of the most popular tourist destinations in the Far East, will launch an air travel bubble beginning on May 26 to help the resumption of tourism.
Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of traveling within the air travel bubble.
The two destinations had previously discussed an air travel bubble in November of 2020, but it was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.
“Relaunching the Air Travel Bubble (ATB) with Singapore is the first step in Hong Kong’s resumption of international travel. The travel trade can seize this opportunity to warm themselves up and get prepared for the gradual return of more visitors to Hong Kong,” Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said in a statement. “We expect that visitor source at the early stage of the launch of the ATB are from those who travel for family visits or other essential reasons, and leisure travelers will also return successively.”
Pang said the HKTB will continue to work with the various tourism-related sectors to enhance anti-epidemic measures, including the “Anti-Epidemic Hygiene Measures Certification Scheme” launched last year. More than 2,000 outlets including retail and dining outlets, hotels, attractions and other locations, have now been certified, establishing a healthy and safe tourism image for Hong Kong.
