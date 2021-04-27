Last updated: 09:45 AM ET, Tue April 27 2021

Hong Kong, Singapore To Launch Air Travel Bubble

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 27, 2021

Hong Kong viewed from the top of Victoria Peak
Hong Kong viewed from the top of Victoria Peak. (photo via P. Kijsanayothin/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Hong Kong and Singapore, two of the most popular tourist destinations in the Far East, will launch an air travel bubble beginning on May 26 to help the resumption of tourism.

Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of traveling within the air travel bubble.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Aerial view of San Sebastian, Spain

Spain Aims To Welcome Back Worldwide Travelers by June

Aerial view of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Los Cabos Expects Return to Pre-Pandemic Visitor Levels by Summer

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami

Vaccine Debate in Florida Could Affect the Return of Cruising

The Royal Suites Turquesa

Palladium Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations to Dominican Republic...

The two destinations had previously discussed an air travel bubble in November of 2020, but it was postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“Relaunching the Air Travel Bubble (ATB) with Singapore is the first step in Hong Kong’s resumption of international travel. The travel trade can seize this opportunity to warm themselves up and get prepared for the gradual return of more visitors to Hong Kong,” Dr YK Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said in a statement. “We expect that visitor source at the early stage of the launch of the ATB are from those who travel for family visits or other essential reasons, and leisure travelers will also return successively.”

Pang said the HKTB will continue to work with the various tourism-related sectors to enhance anti-epidemic measures, including the “Anti-Epidemic Hygiene Measures Certification Scheme” launched last year. More than 2,000 outlets including retail and dining outlets, hotels, attractions and other locations, have now been certified, establishing a healthy and safe tourism image for Hong Kong.

For more information on Hong Kong, Singapore

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial view of San Sebastian, Spain

Spain Aims To Welcome Back Worldwide Travelers by June

Los Cabos Expects Return to Pre-Pandemic Visitor Levels by Summer

WTTC Global Summit Opens With High Praise for Travel Industry

Arizona Hikes You Can’t Miss

gallery icon Top Trending International Travel Destinations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS