Hong Kong Tourism Board Launches Standardized Hygiene Protocols
The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched a standardized list of hygiene protocols to provide a unified set of guidelines for tourism-related industries.
As part of a partnership with the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), the HKTB developed the health and safety rules that customers and visitors can easily recognize and understand to help prepare the region for the resumption of inbound travel.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new normal to the tourism landscape, and public health and safety have become a priority for visitors,” HKTB Chairman Dr. YK Pang said. “Many international travel and tourism organizations have already put in place hygiene and anti-epidemic guidelines.”
“Standardizing hygiene measures for each sector can spread to visitors the message that different sectors across Hong Kong value their commitment to hygiene and safety,” Pang continued.
The updated hygiene protocols will apply to shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, coach companies, tourism attractions, travel agencies and more. Participating businesses and outlets are required to comply with a series of anti-epidemic measures.
A dedicated website designed by the HKQAA will upload details of the businesses after passing the assessment. The outlets can display a designated logo for recognition to show their commitment to the protocol.
“I am excited that more than 1,800 businesses and outlets expressed interest in the protocol when the HKTB consulted our trade partners,” Pang said. “The HKTB will strengthen its promotion of anti-epidemic measures taken by the tourism industry and related sectors to establish a healthy and safe tourism image for Hong Kong and to bolster visitors' confidence in travelling to Hong Kong.”
