Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Tue October 13 2020

Peru, Bahamas and Puerto Rico Added to WTTC’s Safe Travels List

Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Donald Wood October 13, 2020

Lake Sandoval, the Amazon, Peru
Lake Sandoval, the Amazon, Peru. (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced Peru, Bahamas and Puerto Rico are the latest destinations to use the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp.

WTTC officials recently announced in the three months since its inception, the “Safe Travels” stamp is being used by over 100 destinations, as the Philippines recently became the official 100th destination.

The stamp enables travelers from around the world to recognize destinations that have adopted standardized global health and hygiene protocols, thus providing a safe experience for tourists.

“Puerto Rico was one of the first destinations in the Western Hemisphere to design and implement an industry-specific safety and health program for the entire destination with the creation of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company Gold Star Health and Safety Seal Certification back on May 4,” Puerto Rico Tourism Company Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“Today, we are proud to join WTTC’s Safe Travels global protocols and stamp program,” Campos continued.

Other destinations recently added to the WTTC Safe Travel list include El Salvador, Gambia, Guatemala, Paraguay and Zambia. The global protocols have been embraced by over 200 CEO’s, including some of the world’s major tourism groups.

“Our Safe Travels stamp continues to go from strength to strength and we are delighted with its success so far,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said. “More than 120 destinations now proudly use the stamp, all of which are working together to help rebuild consumer confidence worldwide.”

“As the stamp continues to grow in popularity, travelers will more easily be able to recognize the destinations worldwide which have adopted these important global protocols, encouraging the return of ‘Safe Travels’ around the world,” Guevara continued.

Donny Wood
