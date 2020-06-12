How The Bahamas Is Preparing to Reopen for Tourism
Destination & Tourism Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Laurie Baratti June 12, 2020
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation announced today that, beginning June 15, 2020, it will initiate ‘Phase One’ of its strategic, phased approach for reopening the national tourism sector, in alignment with its ‘Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan.’
During the first phase, all The Islands Of The Bahamas will welcome international boaters, yachters and private aviation back to Bahamian shores. Commercial airlines will also be allowed to fly in Bahamian citizens and legal residents or homeowners who qualify for economic permanent residency, as well as significant others or immediate family members of any of these groups. Reduced commercial flight schedules are anticipated at this time, while airlines begin adding back routes to The Bahamas.
American and Delta Reactivate Planes as Summer Takes OffAirlines & Airports
What Travelers Can Expect When Arriving in AlaskaDestination & Tourism
Los Angeles Reopens for TourismDestination & Tourism
It’s hoped that permitting entry to these smaller, special interest groups first during Phase One will provide a controlled test group through which the effectiveness of the country’s new measures might be gauged. The plan was created by The Bahamas Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee, a combined group of public- and private-sector partners.
Phase One also encourages hotels to bring staff back to work and start preparing for reopening by implementing all the new, required measures so that they can be ready to welcome back guests when Phase Two takes effect.
The phased approach for the tourism sector is designed to ensure that critical health and safety protocols, aimed at stamping out COVID-19 transmission, are being adhered to during the reopening process and that The Bahamas’ health sector remains well-equipped with the resources to respond as necessary to any pandemic-related concerns.
The Phase One, June 15, tourism re-entry policy will build upon current allowances for inter-island domestic travel by Bahamian citizens and residents. Phase Two, which will authorize the resumption of international commercial travel to The Islands, is currently scheduled to commence on July 1.
Phase One Guidelines and Policies: (June 15 – 30, 2020)
—All arrivals must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (Swab) Test with results being no more than ten days old. Exceptions include children under the age of two and private pilots who don’t deplane.
—All travelers, both domestic and international, must complete an Electronic Health Declaration Form at travel.gov.bs prior to departure and for any inter-island travel within The Bahamas. They’ll receive an automated response upon form completion, which they'll need to present as proof of confirmation upon arrival at their destination (a critical component of contact-tracing).
—If all mandated steps are met, travelers will not be required to quarantine.
—Those who fail to comply with testing requirements or who don’t submit their health form will be denied entry.
—Boaters are required to inform marinas of their planned mooring at least 48 hours prior to the vessel’s arrival.
Bahamian Citizens, residents and homeowners who are returning from CARICOM countries will not be required to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in The Bahamas, said the Ministry, but they will remain subject to other public health measures currently in place.
The Bahamian government and health officials will continue to closely monitor conditions surrounding the reopening of borders. “Reopening dates are subject to change based on COVID-19 trends, if there is a deterioration in improvement, or if government and health organizations deem these phases unsafe for residents or visitors,” the Ministry said in a statement.
For more information, visit bahamas.com/tourism-reopening.
For more information on Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS