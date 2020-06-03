Everything You Need to Know About the Bahamas’ Tourism Reopening Plan
Destination & Tourism Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Donald Wood June 03, 2020
After tourism officials from The Bahamas announced the islands would reopen to international travelers on July 1, they have now revealed their phased reopening plan to ensure the health and safety of locals and visitors.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation debuted the “Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan” as a country-wide set of guidelines to safely bring back international commercial travel, such as new airport protocols and cleaning certifications for consumer-facing establishments.
Phase 1 of the plan begins on June 15 and allows private aviation, boaters and yachters to return to the islands, while commercial airlines will be allowed to bring in Bahamian citizens, legal residents, home-owners or the immediate family members or significant others of any of these groups.
UN Agency Air Travel Guidelines Include Restricted Bathroom...Airlines & Airports
P&O Cruises Extends Sailing Suspension Through OctoberCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean Extends Suspensions, Updates ItinerariesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Once travelers arrive at The Bahamas as part of Phase 1, they must register at an embassy and obtain a COVID-19 test with a negative result. Hotels are also permitted to open, but only to employees as they implement the new health protocols necessary for Phase 2.
On July 1, The Bahamas will welcome both international and domestic commercial airlines, allow the opening of hotels and vacation rentals and resume transportation options like taxis and buses as part of Phase 2.
“Our top priority has and will always be our commitment to the health and well-being of our residents and visitors,” Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation Director-General Joy Jibrilu said in a statement. “We must remember that we are living in a new normal in the wake of COVID-19 and a lot is going to change across the tourism sector.”
“We are putting an even greater emphasis on making sure The Bahamas is safe and clean for everyone and look forward to once again providing travelers with the tropical experience our islands are known for,” Jibrilu continued.
When travelers do arrive to the island chain, they will be required to follow The Bahamas’ “Healthy Traveler Campaign,” which regulates social distancing measures, cleaning and sanitation methods and the use of face coverings in specified public places.
In addition, airports and seaports across the country will conduct temperature screenings for all incoming visitors. If there is a spike in coronavirus cases at any point, government and health officials from the Bahamas will adjust reopening dates as necessary.
Hotels will also be forced to follow new rules, including enhanced cleaning protocols and schedules, additional availability of hand sanitizer stations, limiting the number of people on each elevator and employee health monitoring.
As for tours and local attractions, businesses must establish a maximum number of guests, develop a touchless shopping experience and spread out chairs between family units to ensure social distancing.
Restaurants will do away with traditional buffets in favor of single or prepackaged meals, add disposable menus and require all employees to wear disposable masks and gloves.
For more information on Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS