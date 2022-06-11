Inaugural Michelin Guide in Florida Showcases the State's Top Restaurants
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 11, 2022
The inaugural edition of the MICHELIN Guide Miami, Orlando and Tampa, first announced in November of 2021 as a partnership between the respected restaurant review company and VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism arm, is out.
The guide’s inspectors found a total of 15 restaurants worthy of the coveted MICHELIN stars – 14 which garnered a one-star review and one that earned two stars.
“As you can see, Miami, Orlando and Tampa have very much to offer to international food and wine enthusiasts,” Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a statement. “These talented chefs and their committed teams create culinary experiences matched only by the amazing attractions of each city. This very first selection of the MICHELIN Guide in Florida highlights glittery Miami, storied Orlando and breathtaking Tampa, offering a unique blend of international cuisine and Florida flavors. Local foodies as well as travelers will enjoy exploring these mesmerizing and rich Florida culinary destinations.”
The French eatery L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Miami received two MICHELIN Stars, with inspectors saying “The menu offers both tasting portions and large plates; but go with the seasonal prix fixe. The bread basket is a lovely opener, arriving in advance of such thrilling bites as a seared sea scallop with toasted spices. The Design District setting bears all the beloved hallmarks with its counter and open kitchen.”
The restaurants with a one-star MICHELIN rating were:
Ariete (Miami, Contemporary cuisine)
Boia De (Miami, Contemporary cuisine)
Cote Miami (Miami, Korean cuisine/steakhouse)
The Den at Sushi Azabu Miami (Miami Beach, Japanese cuisine/sushi)
Elcielo Miami (Miami, Colombian cuisine)
Hiden (Miami, Japanese cuisine)
Le Jardinier Miami (Miami, French cuisine)
Los Félix (Miami, Mexican cuisine)
Stubborn Seed (Miami Beach, Contemporary cuisine)
The Surf Club Restaurant (Surfside, American cuisine)
Capa (Orlando, Steakhouse)
Soseki (Orlando, Fusion/sushi)
Kadence (Orlando, Japanese cuisine/sushi)
Knife & Spoon (Orlando, Steakhouse)
Notes from each inspector's comments can be found on the MICHELIN Guide website.
