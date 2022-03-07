Ireland Drops All COVID-Related Entry Requirements, Domestic Restrictions
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti March 07, 2022
Just in time for travelers to plan the ultimate last-minute St. Patrick’s Day getaway, Ireland is welcoming visitors from around the world with open arms. Irish authorities have just eradicated all pandemic-related travel restrictions and entry requirements.
According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the Irish government has confirmed that, as of March 6, regardless of their country of origin, international travelers can come to the Emerald Isle, entirely without COVID-19 restrictions. That means there’s no longer a need to provide proof of vaccination or recovery, test results or even the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) that was required previously.
“There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travelers to Ireland. Travel carriers will not ask to check a PLF receipt prior to traveling to Ireland. Any individual that develops Covid-19 symptoms while in Ireland should follow the HSE (Health Service Executive) guidance in relation to isolation and undertaking antigen or PCR testing as appropriate,” the Irish government wrote in a statement.
It should be noted that passengers transiting through the Republic of Ireland on their way to Northern Ireland are still required to fulfill the United Kingdom’s (U.K.) entry requirements, including submission of a completed U.K. Passenger Locator Form.
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted out his signed order on Saturday evening, eliminating the country’s last remaining COVID-19 regulations.
I’ve just signed the regulations removing the Covid requirements for incoming international passengers (Passenger Locator Form, proof of vaccine status / test). These were the last remaining Covid regs. Effective from midnight tonight. Another step forward in our Covid efforts. pic.twitter.com/dACL1LULem— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) March 5, 2022
IrishCentral reported that the COVID-related border protections were scrapped in order to “make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country”, given the current Russian invasion of their homeland. On Sunday, Minister of State James Browne said that 1,300 to 1,400 Ukrainian refugees have already made their way to Ireland since the invasion began on February 24.
Domestically, Ireland has abolished almost all COVID-19 restrictions for public places, despite its ongoing epidemiological situation at home that's being fueled by the Omicron variant. The mandatory wearing of face masks indoors was officially dropped on February 28, although they are still recommended to be worn when taking public transportation and in healthcare settings. Those who come down with COVID-19 symptoms are still asked to self-isolate.
Across the Celtic Sea, According to iNews, the French prime minister announced last week that France will also ease its domestic COVID-19 countermeasures, doing away with its vaccine passport (“pass vaccinal”) and health pass (“pass sanitaire”) requirements from March 14. The relaxation of restrictions at home will not, however, affect entry regulations at the French border, which currently require U.S. travelers to supply proof that they’re fully vaccinated.
