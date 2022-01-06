Ireland Lifts Pre-Testing Requirement for Visitors
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff January 06, 2022
Ireland has lifted its pre-testing requirement for travelers.
From January 6, 2022, visitors from the U.S. need to show a valid Digital Covid Certificate or another valid proof of recent infection or vaccination and will not need to take a COVID-19 test.
Travelers who are not vaccinated or recovered from COVID will need to have a result of "not detected" PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
Tourism Ireland welcomed the news.
“Tourism Ireland very much welcomes the news that visitors will no longer be required to take a pre-travel Covid test before entry to the island of Ireland. The health and safety of all our visitors continues to be the priority, and we will ensure they are protected alongside a very warm Irish welcome and a great vacation experience. Our message–and that of the entire Irish tourism industry–is very simple: we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back visitors from the U.S."
Travelers will also need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) before departure.
