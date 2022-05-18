Israel Lifts Testing Requirements for International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 18, 2022
Health officials in Israel announced they would no longer require international travelers arriving at the country’s main airport to take a PCR coronavirus test upon arrival, starting on May 21.
According to The Times of Israel, Israel’s Health Ministry also revealed domestic and international commercial airline passengers would no longer need to shoo proof of a negative test result before boarding a flight at Ben Gurion Airport.
While travelers will still be required to fill out the country’s health declaration form, they will no longer be required to quarantine, as they currently do while awaiting the COVID-19 test results.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said the coronavirus-related travel protocols were eased due to dropping “COVID-19 morbidity” and apply at all land and sea crossings. Horowitz also said the changes could be quickly reversed if confirmed cases start to rise again.
Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus while in Israel will be required to quarantine for five days and can only leave when they test negative on the fourth and fifth day. The health ministry is currently considering changes to these policies as well.
In March, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed back foreign tourists of all ages, regardless of their vaccination status.
“The situation in Israel is good at the moment,” Bennett said. “It is a result of proper and dynamic management, which is also why we are opening up now. At the same time, we will keep our fingers on the pulse and, in case of a new variant, we will again respond quickly.”
Last month, Seabourn announced its luxury yacht Seabourn Encore would sail in the Eastern Mediterranean through November, visiting ports in Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Israel and more.
