Seabourn Encore To Sail In Eastern Mediterranean This Summer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton April 07, 2022
Seabourn’s luxury yacht Seabourn Encore will sail in the Eastern Mediterranean between April and November 2022, visiting ports in Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Israel and more.
Among the options are seven-day voyages between Athens and Istanbul; week-long Holy Land voyages between Athens and Haifa (Tel Aviv), and seven-day sailings between Venice and Athens. The cruises can be combined into 14-day sailings with additional savings up to 15 percent.
“Everyone is drawn to a different part of the world for their own particular reasons, but there is no question that the Eastern Mediterranean has long been a favorite of Seabourn guests,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “From beautiful beaches to fascinating culture, history and cuisine, guests sailing on Seabourn Encore will find many interesting sites to explore at nearly every turn.”
The season will mark Seabourn’s return to Turkey for the first time since 2016. Turkish ports will include Cesme, home to a medieval castle and a boutique hotel once an Ottoman caravanserai dating from 1528; Bodrum, with a picturesque harbor and the tomb of King Mausolus; and Kusadasi, whose old quarter is a picturesque maze of winding streets and houses adorned with flowers and birdcages.
Seabourn’s signature complimentary “Evening at Ephesus,” a private classical concert in the ancient ruins, is included. During the Seabourn Encore’s Aug. 7 voyage, the concert will feature internationally acclaimed classical singer Jonathan Antoine. He will be accompanied by pianist and Steinway Artist Dominic Ferris for this one-time experience, exclusive to Seabourn.
Those who book by May 31, 2022, receive a shipboard credit of up to $800 per suite (ocean-view and veranda) or up to $1,600 per suite (penthouse and above). Those who book now and pay in full by June 1, 2022, receive an additional savings of 10 percent on sailings departing Nov. 1, 2022 or later.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Eastern Europe, Mediterranean, Turkey, Greece, Israel
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS