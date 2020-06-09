Jamaica Announces New Safety Protocols for June 15 Reopening
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 09, 2020
Jamaica is reopening its borders for international travelers on June 15. Visitors should expect new health and safety protocols to keep them safe from the spread of COVID-19.
An extensive set of operational protocols will be in place, including health screening before entry and upon entry.
Tourism is the largest economic driver in Jamaica and is paramount to getting the country’s economy back on track.
When Will NYC Reopen for Tourism?Destination & Tourism
Alaska Airlines Expands Next-Level Care Safety MeasuresAirlines & Airports
TSA Reports Jump in Travelers Screened at US AirportsAirlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines Extends Drink Coupon Expiration Through 2020Airlines & Airports
“Tourism is the lifeblood of our local economy and, with the help of international experts and a dedicated task force, we have developed protocols that allow us to safely reopen our borders,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “We are confident that as we restart our economy, Jamaicans will work together to ensure a safe, secure and seamless experience for our tourism workers, their families, and visitors, while preserving the authentic experiences travelers seek when they visit our shores.”
Jamaica developed its new health and safety protocols alongside international partners and global health agencies, including Ministries of Health & Wellness, National Security and Foreign Affairs as well as private sectors, unions, the World Travel & Tourism Council, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The World Bank, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and development finance banks.
When visitors begin to arrive on June 15, they will be screened via thermal temperature checks and symptom observation. If someone's temperature is elevated, the visitor will be subject to additional screening, including testing, if needed. Any visitor who exhibits symptoms or is ill will be subject to quarantine.
These new health and safety protocols will be revisited every two weeks consistent with the government's approach of evaluating the COVID-19 global situation, and as more is learned about the virus or medical advancements are achieved and the risk profile changes, adjustments will be made to these protocols.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS