January 21 2022

Jamaica Reduces Isolation Period for COVID-19 Positive Travelers

Destination & Tourism Brian Major January 21, 2022

Wooden fishing boat on beach at sunset in Jamaica.
A Jamaican seaside sunset. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Konstik)

Jamaica has narrowed the isolation period for U.S. travelers who test positive for COVID-19 in the Caribbean nation. The country now permits these travelers to exit isolation after five days provided the person is asymptomatic or has had mild symptoms that are “resolving” based on a physician’s evaluation.

Individuals who contracted COVID-19 in Jamaica had previously been required to spend at least 10 days in isolation. Individuals who remain symptomatic after five days will be required to complete the 10-day quarantine period under the new guidelines.

Jamaica officials say the revised protocols are based on new recommendations announced recently by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Jamaica remains open for business and continues to welcome visitors safely through our comprehensive Jamaica CARES program,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister. “Our Jamaica CARES protocols were designed to be agile and adapt to changes in the marketplace, so we can now offer potentially reduced isolation times to give even more peace of mind to anyone considering a visit to Jamaica.”

Additionally, all visitors departing Jamaica may now be approved to exit isolation, according to the rules of their country of destination and airline, provided that the person goes straight from isolation to their flight, said Jamaica Tourism Board officials.

Such visitors are required to utilize transportation and airport protocols established to “decrease the risk of exposure to other passengers, staff and the general population,” say officials.

For the latest insight on travel to Jamaica, check out this interactive guide:

