Jamaica To Welcome Additional Cruise Lines in November
Destination & Tourism Royal Caribbean International Brian Major October 05, 2021
Royal Caribbean International will resume cruise calls in Jamaica beginning in November after a pandemic-driven absence of more than one and one-half years, said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s minister of tourism.
Additionally, Carnival Cruise Lines will make more than 110 visits to Jamaica among several of its company brands between October 2021 and April 2022, Bartlett added.
The Royal Caribbean calls at Jamaica’s Falmouth cruise port “have the potential to bring tens of thousands of passengers” to the country, said Bartlett in a statement Tuesday.
The Carnival itineraries will bring more than 200,000 visitors to Jamaica through April 2022. The most recent agreements were reached during last week’s Seatrade Cruise Global conference
“Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean are critical partners for Jamaica’s tourism sector and the destination’s wider economic recovery,” said Bartlett. “We are seeing a welcome return of vessels with the recognition that Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors offer a safe environment for our visitors, tourism workers and the general population.”
Jamaica’s land-based overnight visitor arrivals since June 2020 have achieved “steady growth towards pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Bartlett. “Now that cruise is also back, we are looking forward to even stronger growth in our numbers.”
Bartlett said “a few matters” must be resolved “with regard to Royal Caribbean’s return,” but added, “all requirements have been put in place to meet both United States and Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols, in addition to passenger movement being limited to our Resilient Corridors.”
Jamaica resumed cruise calls in September 2021. Cruise visitors in Jamaica over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of sailing. For unvaccinated passengers, including children, a PCR test is required. All passengers are also screened and required to undergo an antigen test upon embarkation.
For the latest insight on travel to Jamaica, check out the interactive guide below:
