Last updated: 10:23 AM ET, Fri May 27 2022

Japan To Reopen for Group Tours in June

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 27, 2022

Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu-dera Temple in Kyoto, Japan
Tourists walk on a street leading to Kiyomizu-dera Temple in Kyoto, Japan. (photo via nicholashan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Japan will reopen to foreign tourists participating in fixed itineraries and packaged tours starting June 10, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed on Thursday.

"Active exchanges between people are the foundation of the economy and society. From the 10th of next month, we will restart the admission of tourists on guided package tours," he said at the Future of Asia conference in Tokyo.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Azamara, Azamara Journey, Milford Sound, New Zealand

Azamara Celebrates Full Fleet’s Return To Sailing

Maho Bay Beach, U.S. Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Removes All COVID-19 Restrictions for...

Aerial view of Munich, Germany

Germany Easing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions From June 1

Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco Loosens COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Japan will also raise its daily international arrivals cap from 10,000 to 20,000 beginning next month to accommodate these tourists. The country also plans to welcome back international flights at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido and Naha Airport in Okinawa starting in June.

The news comes just weeks after Japan began offering limited package tours to vaccinated travelers from the U.S., Australia, Thailand and Singapore. Currently, only business travelers, foreign workers and approved visitors are allowed into Japan with proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours.

The return of packaged tours next month is encouraging news, nonetheless.

For the latest insights on travel to Japan, check out the guide below:

Sponsored Content

For more information on Japan

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Trieste, Italy, canal

Italy's Travel & Tourism Predicted to Reach Pre-Pandemic...

World Travel & Tourism Council

Germany Easing COVID-19 Travel Restrictions From June 1

Morocco Loosens COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Turks and Caicos Air Arrivals Rebounding

United States to Increase Inbound Travel Fee for International Visitors

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS