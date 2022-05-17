Japan Offering Limited Test Tours Ahead of Full International Tourism Reopening
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood May 17, 2022
Government officials in Japan announced it would begin welcoming a limited number of international travelers in May as part of a “test tourism” program designed to gather information ahead of the country’s full reopening.
According to Reuters.com, Japan will offer limited package tours to triple-vaccinated travelers from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore “to gain information for a broader resumption of tourism at an unspecified future date.”
The limited international tour groups will receive approval from the government and must plan their itineraries ahead of time. Travelers also have to be accompanied at all times by tour operators.
Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the country was preparing for a phased relaxation of border measures in June that would align the island nation with the other G7 countries that welcome international visitors.
Currently, only business travelers, foreign workers and approved visitors are allowed into Japan, but they must still provide a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours, fill out the necessary health forms and acknowledge the country’s COVID-19 rules and regulations.
In 2019, Japan welcomed 31.9 million tourists.
In April, the Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel officially opened its door to the public, bringing the joy of the classic Disney film franchise to life. The 595-room, 11-story hotel is the fifth Disney-themed accommodation at Tokyo Disney and its first moderate-class resort.
The Toy Story Hotel has two wings, with one being themed after Buzz Lightyear and the other after Woody’s Roundup.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Japan
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS