Kauai Rejoins Hawaii’s COVID Testing Program, But With Its Own Provisions

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 05, 2021

It’s been just over a month since Kauai declared its non-participation in Hawaii’s statewide ‘Safe Travels’ pre-travel testing program, the island has today rejoined the initiative, but under its own specific set of provisions.

Governor David Ige approved this new plan submitted by Kauai County’s Mayor Derek Kawakami on December 30, which took effect on January 5. The new rules state that travelers who have been inside the state (on another island) for at least 72 hours are eligible to bypass Kauai’s otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine if they take a COVID-19 test through one of Hawaii’s approved providers within three days of departing for the Garden Isle.

"A person must be physically present in the state of Hawaii for more than 72 hours before flying to Kauai in order to qualify as an interisland traveler," according to Kauai County's statement. "This means that travelers who arrive from out of state would not be eligible to participate in the Safe Travels program to Kauai until they have been in Hawaii for more than three days."

Like all ‘Safe Travels’ participants, those who take advantage of the testing program will need to complete the State of Hawaii’s mandatory Travel and Health Form and create an online account, where they’ll also need to upload proof of their negative test results to qualify for the quarantine exemption.

Out-of-state travelers who fly directly from the U.S. mainland to Kauai are still required to quarantine for 10 full days without being afforded any option to test out.

Another measure proposed by Kawakami and signed by the governor, which also took effect today, authorizes a pre- and post-travel testing program at Enhanced Movement Quarantine (EMQ)—a.k.a. “resort bubble”—properties on Kauai. This scheme allows interstate travelers who receive negative pre-travel test results to enter Kauai, then spend the first three days of their visit quarantining, but able to enjoy all amenities, at their resort property. After 72 hours, they’re eligible to take another test and then be released from quarantine if their post-travel test also yields negative results.

For more information, visit kauai.gov/COVID-19.

