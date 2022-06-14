Kentucky Tourism and Brand USA Launch Partnership on National Bourbon Day
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 14, 2022
The Kentucky Department of Tourism and Brand USA announced a partnership to promote Kentucky’s bourbon tourism among international travelers on National Bourbon Day, June 14.
The two-year collaboration will work to promote Kentucky and “America’s Native Spirit,” bourbon, by using social media, marketing, press trips and more to a targeted audience of travelers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, India and Australia.
Featured in the campaign will be new and old distilleries in Kentucky, as well as the state’s other attractions.
“We are proud to be the home of bourbon, but we know this experience goes beyond our state’s borders,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “As the bourbon industry continues to enjoy exponential growth and shapes our tourism landscape, our partnership with Brand USA allows us to reach a far wider, global audience than we would ever have been able to achieve alone.”
“We pride ourselves on being the nation’s storyteller and we are excited to share how Kentucky’s bourbon culture plays a significant role in the overall story of the USA,” said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA. “Through our owned, paid and earned platforms, we are able to create targeted campaigns that encourage international visitors to explore beyond the gateways and find their own story within the bourbon tourism experience.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information about Kentucky or its tourism, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Kentucky, United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS