Lanai, Hawaii, Shuts Down After COVID-19 Outbreak

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 28, 2020

Lanai is under a new stay-at-home order after a Covid-19 outbreak following Hawaii’s tourism reopening.

The governor of Hawaii, David Ige, issued the order and travel restrictions, according to S.F. Gate. Residents and visitors must remain home or where they are staying except for essential reasons such as grocery shopping.

Travel to and from the island will be restricted to essential workers and those traveling for medical reasons and anyone arriving to the island will need to quarantine for 14 days.

The two Four Seasons hotels on the island have also closed and, according to the hotels, all guests have returned home or moved to other islands.

The order is in place for two weeks. Lanai reported 79 cases of Covid-19. Prior to that, there were no cases on the island.

