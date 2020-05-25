Las Vegas Casinos Prepare to Reopen on June 4
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 25, 2020
After almost three months of silence – no bells, no whistles, no blinking lights, no clanging coins, no cheering people – Las Vegas casinos are set to reopen.
Nevada has had two straight weeks of decreases in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the state and, assuming that continues, Gov. Steve Sisolak has set a tentative date of June 4 to reopen casinos statewide, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
"Our members have spent more than two months preparing for this day," Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association, said in an emailed statement to Review-Journal. "They've put in place enhanced health and safety plans and protocols ... Our members are excited to show off the enhancements they've made that preserve the experience while ensuring the well-being of our employees and visitors."
But if patrons hit the jackpot, it will be far quieter inside the casino than in the past.
Restrictions on gaming will be in place, including four players only at roulette, six at craps. Plastic partitions will separate dealers from players and players from each other at the Bellagio, with three at each table. Some slot machines will be shut down to discourage players from sitting near each other.
“You’re going to see a lot of social distancing,” said Sean McBurney, general manager at Caesars Palace. “If there’s crowding, it’s every employee’s responsibility to ensure there’s social distancing. … Visually, you’ll still see a lot of color and activity, but you won’t be able to play every machine.”
“We all know what we’ve gone through for the last 10 weeks. No one’s having fun,” said Bill Hornbuckle, acting chief executive and president of MGM Resorts International. “The simple idea that I could get out, come to a resort, lay at a pool, enjoy a nice dinner, sit at a blackjack table. There’s something to be said for all of that.”
