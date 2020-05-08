Nevada Gaming Commission Approves New Guidelines for Reopening Casinos
Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020
The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved new guidelines for reopening the state's 400-plus casino properties, which have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the measures would cut casino capacity in half, require frequent cleaning of surfaces and other areas and ensure that patrons keep a safe distance at all times.
Royal Caribbean Updates Measures Taken to Weather COVID-19...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
79 Percent of Hoteliers Surveyed Approved for Federal AidHotel & Resort
Amtrak Requires Passengers to Wear Face MasksCar Rental & Rail
Local building and fire codes would determine halved occupancy limits. Meanwhile, casinos would be limited to three players per blackjack table, six players per craps table, four players per roulette table and four players per poker table.
Properties will also need to post signage reminding employees and guests to practice good hygiene.
On-site restaurants and bars, as well as meeting and convention spaces, can also reopen with reduced seating to allow for appropriate distancing. However, gatherings of 250 people or more are prohibited and all nightclubs and dayclubs must remain closed.
"These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented measures," said Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan via the Review-Journal. "We are confident that these policies are sound, not only for our licensees but for our employees and guests."
Under the policy, casinos must submit their reopening plans to the Nevada Gaming Control Board at least one week before reopening.
For more information on Nevada
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS