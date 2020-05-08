Last updated: 11:20 AM ET, Fri May 08 2020

Nevada Gaming Commission Approves New Guidelines for Reopening Casinos

Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020

Bobby's Room at Bellagio Resort & Casino
PHOTO: Bobby's Room at Bellagio Resort & Casino. (photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International)

The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved new guidelines for reopening the state's 400-plus casino properties, which have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the measures would cut casino capacity in half, require frequent cleaning of surfaces and other areas and ensure that patrons keep a safe distance at all times.

Local building and fire codes would determine halved occupancy limits. Meanwhile, casinos would be limited to three players per blackjack table, six players per craps table, four players per roulette table and four players per poker table.

Properties will also need to post signage reminding employees and guests to practice good hygiene.

On-site restaurants and bars, as well as meeting and convention spaces, can also reopen with reduced seating to allow for appropriate distancing. However, gatherings of 250 people or more are prohibited and all nightclubs and dayclubs must remain closed.

"These are unprecedented times that require unprecedented measures," said Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan via the Review-Journal. "We are confident that these policies are sound, not only for our licensees but for our employees and guests."

Under the policy, casinos must submit their reopening plans to the Nevada Gaming Control Board at least one week before reopening.

Patrick Clarke
