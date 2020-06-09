Las Vegas Celebrates Reopening With New Ad
June 09, 2020
Las Vegas has reopened for business, with its neon gleaming outside and bells from jackpots ringing inside.
Just in case, the city has debuted a new 30-second commercial to let you know that the lights are on, the doors are open, and the destination is welcoming visitors back.
The spot comes just three weeks after tourism officials put out a commercial called ‘Reimagined,’ which cast Sin City in a whole new dimension as a result of being shut down for more than two months by the coronavirus pandemic.
This new spot, entitled ‘The Light,’ is part of an overall campaign just launched called #VegasSmart. It’s a reminder to visitors and locals alike that the destination is doing everything it can to be smart and help them stay healthy. From the moment of arrival in Las Vegas – either by car or via McCarran International Airport – everyone will be encouraged to make smart choices in order for the destination to be successful.
#Vegas Smart is a reminder to practice social distancing at least six feet apart, wear facial coverings in public places, to frequently wash or sanitize your hands, and to seek medical assistance if you feel ill. A comprehensive “Vegas Smart” microsite has been created that outlines how Las Vegas resorts are being Vegas Smart.
Here’s the new commercial.
