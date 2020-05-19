WATCH: New Commercial Casts Las Vegas in Softer Light
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli May 19, 2020
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, through its longtime Vegas-based ad agency R&R Partners, has released a new 30-second commercial capturing the popular destination in a whole new light.
The spot, entitled ‘Reimagined,’ is a far different look than we’re used to seeing when it comes to Sin City. Instead of the glitz and glamor, the commercial instead speaks to the tone and messaging of what’s going on in the world while reinforcing that when the time is right, Vegas will reopen.
The ad is an extension of the new ‘What Happens Here, Only Happens Here’ campaign that was launched earlier this year with the likes of Shania Twain and Aerosmith.
With the city ready to reopen shortly after literally shuttering its hotels and casinos and shows due to the impact of the coronavirus, ‘Reimagined’ casts Las Vegas in a softer light. While it still uses various imagery from the famed Las Vegas Strip, the spot also shows outdoor recreation as well as a couple having a quiet, intimate dinner.
It is intended to reinforce that the Las Vegas experience, even though it is different than it has been, will still be fun and exciting and offers the same freedom to do and be what you can’t at home.
The ad will run nationally across a combination of network and cable channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, BET, BET Her, Bravo, E!, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, TV One and Travel Channel. It will also run digitally as part of a streaming schedule with NBC.
