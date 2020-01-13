Las Vegas’ First Chocolate Tour Makes Its Debut
Las Vegas has long been the destination of choice for vacations, weddings and bachelor/bachelorette parties. But Sin City is also a prime destination for those with a sweet tooth. It’s no accident that Vegas is home to some of the best chocolate experiences, which is why two veteran Vegas marketing and event planning experts have joined together to create the very first chocolate tour available in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the itinerary and what to expect.
Your tour guide will go over the history of chocolate on the four-hour-long chocolate tasting tour. Guests can customize their own M&M’s candies with their own face on it, watch as chocolate is made from scratch at Las Vegas’ Ethel M Chocolate Factory, skip to the front of the line for a photo opp next to the famous “Welcome to Vegas” sign and sample exclusive chocolates from around the world that are not available for purchase in the U.S. The tour also includes a chauffeured car ride to the chocolate stops.
Stop One: M&M’s World
Guests are greeted bright and early by M&M’s World employees who open their doors with song and dance. This M&M’s World store is the first and only one in the western United States, boasting 28,000 square feet dedicated to the chocolates.
There’s a 3-D movie theater, a selection of exclusive, specialty flavor M&Ms, tons of unique merchandise that can only be found at this location as well as the opportunity to customize your own one-of-a-kind M&M'S with your photo or a personal message on the candies. Learn about the history of M&M’s and see how the popular characters evolved throughout the years.
Stop Two: Hershey’s Chocolate World
Hershey’s Chocolate World has 13,000-square-feet of exclusive Hershey’s products, gifts and sweets like eclairs, cakes, chocolate strawberries and more, all made with Hershey’s chocolates. There’s even a sculpture of the Statue of Liberty made out of almost 800 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate.
Guests can customize their own chocolate bars, star in a Reese’s Peanut Butter cup advertisement, taste the limited edition Hershey’s Kisses flavors and check out the Jolly Rancher Wall along with the area dedicated to Reese’s Peanut Butter cups.
Stop Three: "Welcome to Vegas"
Guests are then driven to the famous “Welcome to Vegas” sign where they are able to skip the line for a photo opportunity. After taking photos, sample two of world-renowned chef Thomas Keller’s new K+M extra virgin chocolate bars.
Chef Keller uses handcrafted chocolate beans to create organic chocolate bars. The addition of extra virgin olive oil is said to boost the antioxidant properties of the bean’s flavor. There was also an opportunity to sample Goufrais chocolate, a silky, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate from Germany. The Vegas Chocolate Tour has also started including hot chocolate from Dandelion Chocolate, a bean to bar chocolate company.
Stop Four: Ethel M Chocolate Factory
When you visit the Ethel M Chocolate Factory, you can watch chocolatiers hard at work through glass windows. The factory, which has been around since 1981, churns out more than 8 million locally-made, preservative-free chocolates each year. Taste Ethel M’s large variety of chocolates or create your own box of chocolates.
The tour also allows guests to have free time to explore the three-acre Botanical Cactus Garden that features over 300 different varieties of cactus. During holidays such as Valentine’s Day, the botanical garden also puts up hundreds of thousands of lights for visitors to enjoy.
Stop Five: Café Hollywood
The last stop on the chocolate tour takes guests back to The Strip to Café Hollywood, inside the famous Planet Hollywood Resort, to indulge in their famous ice cream shakes.
The Chocolate Comet shake, for example, is a chocolate shake base mixed with double chocolate brownie frosting, candy, brownies and a cookie straw. The shake is then topped with mini peanut butter cups, mini M&Ms, chocolate-covered malt balls, a Kit Kat, and a brownie. For those participants who want to try a non-chocolate option, they can choose from vanilla and banana or strawberry milkshake as well.
To book your own experience, check out the Vegas Chocolate Tour here: lvweddingconnection.com/product/vegas-chocolate-tour.
