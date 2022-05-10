London Launches Largest International Tourism Campaign in US
London has launched its largest-ever international tourism campaign in the United States, dubbed “Let’s Do London.”
Following the lifting of coronavirus-related travel restrictions between the U.S. and the United Kingdom, Visit London kicked off the $12.5 million campaign with a ceremony in New York City that featured London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other English celebrities and personalities.
Khan called for Americans to visit London, as the festivities included a formal presentation of the Coldstream Guards, the installation of iconic red phone booths and a vintage black London cab to officially kick off the campaign in the U.S.
Visit London’s new “Let’s Do London” campaign aims to motivate American travelers to choose London for their next trip by shining a spotlight on the city’s diverse range of attractions, exhibitions and events taking place this year.
“New York and London are global cities united by our energy, innovation and constant evolution,” Khan said. “I can think of nowhere better to launch this exciting campaign to encourage our American friends to return to our great city.”
“There are so many great things to see and discover in London this year – from exhibitions, plays and restaurants, to sporting events, concerts and historic attractions,” Khan continued. “As we continue to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to be here in the US to say loud and clear that London is once again ready to welcome visitors from around the world.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. was London’s largest market for tourism, helping make it the third most visited city on the planet. Tourism accounts for as many as one in five jobs in London and contributes almost 12 percent of the city’s gross domestic product.
The “Let’s Do London” campaign is estimated to reach over 43 million Americans via several channels, including video on demand, YouTube, social media, display and out-of-home advertising.
The campaign will run alongside Khan’s ongoing domestic marketing campaign, which has already brought in an additional $101.8 million in spending and 330,000 visitors to London.
