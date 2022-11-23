Los Cabos Launches Loyalty Program to Reward Travel Advisors
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Laurie Baratti November 21, 2022
Los Cabos is celebrating the introduction of its new partner Loyalty Program, which offers travel agencies and advisors the opportunity to earn points and rewards when they sell guest stays in this trending beach destination on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
The Los Cabos Tourism Board provides everything travel advisors need to become Los Cabos Specialists in one convenient online location. Its dedicated website at LosCabosSpecialist.com is your portal to an up-to-date specialist training platform, downloadable resources and materials, and a new B2B Marketplace to connect agents directly with destination suppliers.
Graduates of the Los Cabos Specialist program are awarded a certificate and specialist badge, but now the Specialist designation also unlocks exclusive perks and benefits for travel advisors themselves and their clients. All certified Los Cabos Specialist Advisors are now eligible to enter bookings via the Loyalty Program web portal.
How the Los Cabos Loyalty Program Works:
— Travel Advisors must be graduates of the Los Cabos Specialist education program to enter their bookings for points. Those who have already graduated are automatically enrolled and pre-qualified to start earning rewards points. If you’re not yet certified, just navigate to the website, create an account and complete the quick online training to get certified!
— Advisors earn one point for each room night of the guest stays they book, with points added to their account only after the reservation is confirmed and completed. At select properties, advisors will receive an extra ½ bonus point for each room night sold, confirmed and used.
— To start earning rewards, log into the site with your credentials, click on “Enter Booking” and fill out the corresponding form. After that, validate your booking by uploading the appropriate documents (e.g., a receipt or invoice bearing the same information as the booking) as a PDF, JPG or PNG file and hit the “Submit” button.
— The Los Cabos Tourism Board will validate participation points upon the client’s checkout and departure from the destination, although processing may take up to 30 days for those that require manual approval.
At this time, approved rewards points can be redeemed for gift cards only, but plans are to eventually include also be an option for users to redeem for merchandise.
If you have clients who are considering Los Cabos as their next destination, you can also start researching their travel options using the official Los Cabos app, which is now available for both Android and Apple devices via Google Play and the App Store.
For more information, visit loscabosspecialist.com.
