Luxury Maldives Resort Offers Summer Internship Working With Sea Turtles
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor June 07, 2019
Known for its blue lagoons and stunning reefs, The Maldives is a dream destination that attracts all manner of celebrities and royalty.
For those who don’t have the travel budgets to vacation like Tom Cruise or David Beckham (to name just a few of the famed visitors), there’s another option, one that will even give you the feels for doing something good for the planet.
The luxe Maldives property Coco Palm Dhuni Klohu resort and Maldives are partnering to offer a two-week internship program this summer working with sea turtles at the resort’s turtle rescue center, according to Departures.
But wait, it gets even better.
The property will cover all of the expenses for whomever it selects to participate. Yes, we said all expenses, from airfare to lodging.
In exchange, you'll feed turtles, clean their tanks, watch over surgeries, go on rescue missions and assist with the release, or rehabilitated turtles, according to Departures. In other words, it’s the trip and experience of a lifetime for the ecologically minded traveler, with beautiful beaches thrown in as an added perk. (So where do I sign up?)
One more requirement—the applicant will also have to post about the experience on Instagram. Easy enough right? Done and done.
While you won’t get paid for the experience (thus the title “internship”), as we mentioned the resort will pay for all flights and accommodations, as well as meals, even some recreational activities. Think: sunset cruises, dolphin watching, scuba diving and more. They’re all included. All of which translates to an approximately $6,300 trip.
Oh, and you’ll be working alongside the United Kingdom’s top turtle specialist veterinary surgeon, Claire Petros. Cool right?
So now for the key details. The gig is open to anyone 18 or older. No previous experience is required. But a keen interest in marine life is important.
Applications involve submitting a two- to three-minute video and a 500-word essay explaining why you are the person to fill this role and help sea turtles. Submissions must be received by June 31. The internship will be this August.
Need more inspiration? Have a gander at the resort’s website here. It’s the stuff of tropical dreams. And not just dreams reserved for Tom Cruise.
For more information on Maldives
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS