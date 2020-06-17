Last updated: 04:45 PM ET, Wed June 17 2020

Malta Airport Reopening to All Flight Destinations in July

June 17, 2020

Valletta, the capital city of Malta
PHOTO: Valletta, the capital city of Malta. (Photo via Sigarru / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Malta International Airport will reopen to as many as two dozen European destinations on July 1 before eventually lifting restrictions on all other flight destinations on July 15, Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this week.

Beginning July 1, Malta will permit flights traveling from the following destinations: Italy (except for Emilia Romagna, Lombardy and Piemonte), France (except for Ile de France), Spain (except for Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castile and Leon), Poland (except for Katowice Airport), Greece, Croatia, Germany, Austria, Sicily, Cyprus, Switzerland, Sardegna, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg and the Czech Republic.

Arrivals will not be subjected to COVID-19 testing but will undergo thermal screening at the airport and be asked to complete a self-declaration form providing information on their travels within the past 30 days to confirm they haven't visited any non-approved countries.

According to Malta's Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection Julia Farrugia Portelli, local officials have been working hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the Mediterranean archipelago is one of the safest destinations.

Moving forward the Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority will be working together to market the destination and roll out various incentives to attract tourists in the weeks and months to come.

Malta's announcement comes as Europe begins to open up just in time for the summer travel season. However, the United States' world-leading 2 million-plus confirmed COVID-19 cases means that Americans will likely have to wait longer to visit Malta and other parts of the continent without facing severe obstacles such as mandatory quarantines.

Contact your travel advisor or head over to visitmalta.com/en/covid-19 for an updated list of approved countries.

In addition to wearing a face-covering where required, practicing social distancing and increased levels of hygiene, travelers should review the "Malta Sunny and Safe" digital booklet ahead of their trip so they know exactly what to expect.

Patrick Clarke
