Viking Adds Third Ship to Summer Mediterranean Program From Malta
Viking will add a third ship to sail roundtrip voyages from the Maltese capital city of Valletta, a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Malta also says it is the first European Union country to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19.
Viking Star will sail a new 11-day itinerary, “Malta & the Western Mediterranean,” which starts with an overnight in Valletta and then visits Sicily, Italy and Spain, calling in Messina, Sicily; Naples, Civitavecchia (for Rome), Livorno (for Florence/Pisa) and Genoa, Italy; and Barcelona, Spain.
Viking Star will join 930-passenger sister ships Viking Venus and Viking Sea in cruising from Malta on 11-day voyages. The cruises are open to guests vaccinated against COVID-19. Travelers now have three itinerary options from Malta between July and early October 2021.
Those on the “Malta & Adriatic Jewels” itinerary will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Montenegro and Croatia, calling in Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar and Sibenik, before returning to the Maltese archipelago, with a stop on Gozo Island and back to Valletta.
The “Malta & Greek Isles Discovery” itinerary also will overnight in Valletta and then sail to Greece, calling in Kalamata, Athens, Santorini, Rhodes and Souda Bay, before returning to Valletta.
“Once again, we thank the government of Malta for being such a supportive destination partner as we begin welcoming guests back on board for ocean voyages,” said Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen. “Malta’s central position in the Mediterranean, as well as its historic sites and many cultural experiences, make it an ideal destination for travelers who want to explore the Mediterranean from the comfort of a Viking vessel. We are pleased with the response we have received thus far, and we look forward to introducing even more guests to this fantastic European country.”
Viking’s “Welcome Back” ocean voyages will operate in England, Iceland, Bermuda and the Mediterranean, while European river cruises will restart in July 2021. Last week, Viking named its newest ocean ship, Viking Venus, which is currently sailing in England with guests.
Viking’s cruises will follow health and safety program regulations developed with an international team of medical advisors. Using a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship, all guests and crew will receive daily non-invasive saliva PCR tests.
New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms.
For a complete overview of the Viking Health & Safety Program, click here.
