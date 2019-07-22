Massive Clean Up Yields Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 22, 2019
In the face of this season’s sargassum seaweed invasion, one Mexican-Caribbean community has succeeded in clearing its beaches so that tourists can continue to enjoy their ideal beachside vacations.
Rodolfo Espadas, Vice President of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Costa Maya, explained that it was through the efforts of the region’s local tourism service providers themselves that the community’s beaches were cleared of the bothersome seaweed.
He explained that the local sands were freed from the foul algae following the placement of networks to prevent the arrival of seaweed from reaching Mahahual shores. A massive clean-up effort was also conducted earlier this month to remove the seaweed that was already choking its beaches, during which volunteer workers collected more than two tons of sargassum to be sent to disposal sites, Riviera Maya News reported.
Previously a fishing village on the Caribbean coast, Mahahual has become a rapidly developing center for tourism and a popular cruise port. Like many Mexican-Caribbean destinations this summer, it has seen visitor numbers drop due to the masses of unwanted algae that have been accumulating in record volume along the coastline.
Espadas expressed the opinion that more attention is needed, both from state and municipal governments, to address the sargassum issue since it is currently deterring tourists from coming to Quintana Roo and causing those who do visit to cut their trips short owing to the unusable beaches.
Thanks to this Costa Mayan village’s clean and clear beaches, Espadas says he is confident that the influx of tourists to the area will increase toward the end of the month, with the holiday summer season still in full swing.
“The effort we are making is showing good results because we can offer clean beaches without sargasso to visitors,” he told Riviera Maya News.
For more information, visit mahahualmexico.com.
