Mexican Caribbean Announces End to Sargassum Season
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 17, 2020
Officials in Mexico have deemed sargassum season over for several popular destinations along the Caribbean Sea.
The Secretary of Ecology and Environment of Quintana Roo told the Riviera Maya News on Tuesday that satellite observations made by the Sargasso Monitoring Network indicate a significant decrease that gave the agency the confidence to announce the end of the season.
The European Space Agency (ESA) shared data suggesting Mexico can expect minimal amounts of sargassum on Cancun and Riviera Maya beaches through at least the end of 2020.
Officials along the Mexican Caribbean reported as much as an 80-percent drop in the amount of sargassum to reach the shorelines. While July saw an influx of the seaweed, it tapered off to almost none being reported in the region.
While the sargassum arrived in considerably lower amounts this season, destinations along the coast were prepared with specially-designed collection vessels, seaweed barriers and additional cleaning equipment.
On Monday, Cancun mayor Mara Lezama said that all beaches which remained closed due to coronavirus shutdowns would be accessible again after four areas reopened last week. All tourists and locals arriving at the beaches in Cancun will be required to follow health and safety protocols.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS